Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 13,850.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.38% of Brinker International worth $76,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

