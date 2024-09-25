BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.56 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,651,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

