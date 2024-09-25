BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.05 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,294 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $6,690,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 523,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.3% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

