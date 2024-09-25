BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $22.30 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $361.00 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

