BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,378 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $28,372,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 186,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $21,137,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

