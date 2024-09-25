BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,254,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,473,000 after purchasing an additional 574,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

