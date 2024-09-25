Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.14 and last traded at $175.69. 3,740,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 31,602,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.84.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

