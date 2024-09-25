Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $365.38

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.38.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $393.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.23 and its 200 day moving average is $318.36. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $397.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.