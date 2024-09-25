Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

TECK stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.01. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

