Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 118.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 964,294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

