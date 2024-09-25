Brokers Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

