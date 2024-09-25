Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 43,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,336. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.