Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.
Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.