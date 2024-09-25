Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 262.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 241,959 shares during the quarter. Bruker accounts for 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,593,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Bruker by 21.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 162,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Bruker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.