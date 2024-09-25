BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Shares Down 1.7%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 2,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
BT Brands Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%.
About BT Brands
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BT Brands
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.