BT Group (LON:BT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.40

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.40 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 150.90 ($2.02), with a volume of 50723262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.55 ($2.00).

BT Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.61. The company has a market capitalization of £14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($356,239.39). Insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

