Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,143.40

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,143.40 ($42.09) and traded as high as GBX 3,612 ($48.37). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,598 ($48.18), with a volume of 269,028 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($44.19) to GBX 3,380 ($45.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.85) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($36.15) to GBX 3,350 ($44.86) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.82) to GBX 2,800 ($37.49) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,182.50 ($42.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,364.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,150.51. The company has a market cap of £12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,468.97, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,827.59%.

In related news, insider Jacky Simmonds bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,462 ($46.36) per share, with a total value of £50,025.90 ($66,987.01). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

