Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,178 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

