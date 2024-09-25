BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Sold by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500,419 shares during the period. BuzzFeed accounts for about 0.8% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of BuzzFeed worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZFD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed Stock Performance
BZFD opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.56.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
