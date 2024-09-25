BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Sold by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500,419 shares during the period. BuzzFeed accounts for about 0.8% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of BuzzFeed worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZFD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.