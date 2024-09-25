BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 156,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 153,736 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.71.

BW LPG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.49 million during the quarter.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWLP. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Stories

