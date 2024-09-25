BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Shares Down 0.1%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

BW LPG Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

