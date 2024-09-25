Bwcp LP Acquires 12,278 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bwcp LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.8% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $201.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,953 shares of company stock worth $83,677,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

