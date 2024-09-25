Bwcp LP Increases Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,747 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

JBI stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.