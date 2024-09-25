byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $82,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $134,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $240,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BYNO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081. byNordic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

