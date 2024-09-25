C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$49.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.05.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

