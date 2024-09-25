C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 4.2% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.18. 3,142,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,800,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

