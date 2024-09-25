Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Up 265.4% in September

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 1.17% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLSM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

