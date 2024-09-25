Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

