Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $27.89. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 10,446 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLR. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.