Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
