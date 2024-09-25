CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Update

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 762.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 3,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. CaliberCos has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CaliberCos will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

