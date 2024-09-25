Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 110000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.73.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
