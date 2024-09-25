Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 66,200 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

