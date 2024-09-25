Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 919,100 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 919,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 190,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

