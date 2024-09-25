Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Lantheus worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

