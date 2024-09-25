Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.14 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.96.

TSCO stock opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

