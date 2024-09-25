Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,730,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE:AA opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

