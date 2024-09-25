Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Gartner by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $510.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.18 and a 200-day moving average of $462.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $517.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

