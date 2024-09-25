Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Vista Energy worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,318,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $21,145,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,307,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.