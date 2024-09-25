Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $9.78 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 554,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZETA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

