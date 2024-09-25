Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Dillard’s worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $379.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.28.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

