Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,369 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $15,578,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

HII opened at $257.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.16.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

