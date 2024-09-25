Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Nordstrom worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.