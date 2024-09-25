Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 39,200 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.2 %

URBN opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

