Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.09

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 209950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.