Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.08

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 29282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Canadian Life Companies Split Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26.

Canadian Life Companies Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Canadian Life Companies Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

