Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 119,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,689 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

