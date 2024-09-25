Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

