Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. 478,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

