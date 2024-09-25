Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) rose 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

